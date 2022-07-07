Mahira Khan grooves with Sheheryar Munawwar on the sets of Eid show

The new on-screen couple in town is getting ready for their upcoming film, and they are leaving no stone unturned in promoting it.

A hilarious behind-the-scenes video of Mahira and Fahad with the Parey Hut Love actor has surfaced.

The video shows the leading couple of ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’ dancing with host Sheheryar Munawar on the sets of a special Eid show.

Mahira Khan and heartthrob Fahad Mustafa of Pakistan are winning hearts with their killer dance moves with the handsome Sheheryar Munawar during the promotion of their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

A hilarious behind-the-scenes video of Mahira and Fahad with the Parey Hut Love actor has surfaced. The video shows the leading couple of 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' dancing with host Sheheryar Munawar on the sets of a special Eid show.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, directed by Nabeel Qureshi, was previously scheduled to be released in 2021. However, the film’s release date was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The upcoming film is an action-comedy about a notorious cop, played by Fahad Mustafa.