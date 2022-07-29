Advertisement
  Mahira Khan opens up on chemistry with Fawad Khan and Fahad Mustafa
Articles
  Mahira Khan opens up on chemistry with Fawad Khan and Fahad Mustafa.
  • Khan is now enjoying success thanks to her most recent blockbuster, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.
  • Khan revealed her list of favourite celebrities.
Mahira Khan is now enjoying success thanks to her most recent blockbuster, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Mahira engaged in an interesting conversation during the launch of her most recent movie.

She was asked by the host Uzair Anwer who she believed to be Raees, Hamsafar, and Superstar in Pakistan.

The Bol star claimed that Fahad Mustafa is currently the person who the Pakistani entertainment business refers to as “Raees.” It is important to note how well-written Raees’ English translation is. However, it is reserved for those who are affluent at heart in the film community.

She replied, “Hamsafar is merely Fawad,” when asked who Humsafar is in her opinion. Her grin was worth a billion dollars.

Khan revealed her list of favourite celebrities. “People say I’m a superstar, but Bilal Ashraf is the real deal, in my opinion. He’s been a fantastic co-star.

The Verna actress also stated that Asim Raza, the director of Parey Hut Love, will receive a special dedication in the form of the title Sadqay Tumhare.

