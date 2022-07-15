Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

Mahira Khan has talked openly about the incredible relationship with her ex-husband.

She hailed her ex-husband for being helpful in an interview.

Star of the Lollywood industry Mahira Khan has talked openly about the incredible relationship she still has with her ex-husband.

The Raees star recently hailed her ex-husband for being helpful in an interview with a local private television station. The couple co-parents their 11-year-old son Azlan.

“I’m divorced, but my ex-husband is more proud of me,” Mahira Khan stated. He is aware of my difficulties and how desperately I desired it.

She claimed that her immediate family, including her parents and brother, helped her and are, of course, proud of her; nevertheless, her ex-husband is very proud of her because he witnessed her putting in a lot of effort.

“I believe when people see you doing hard work they respect it. And my ex-husband is witness of that difficult time and hard workig to the stage where I am now,” she added.