Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

Articles
Advertisement
Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

Mahira Khan reveals her ex-husband is proud of her

Advertisement
  • Mahira Khan has talked openly about the incredible relationship with her ex-husband.
  • She hailed her ex-husband for being helpful in an interview.

Star of the Lollywood industry Mahira Khan has talked openly about the incredible relationship she still has with her ex-husband.

Advertisement

The Raees star recently hailed her ex-husband for being helpful in an interview with a local private television station. The couple co-parents their 11-year-old son Azlan.

“I’m divorced, but my ex-husband is more proud of me,” Mahira Khan stated. He is aware of my difficulties and how desperately I desired it.

Also Read

Mahira Khan looks alluring in all her recent shoots
Mahira Khan looks alluring in all her recent shoots

Internet users can also view Mahira's various photo shoots, particularly on her...

She claimed that her immediate family, including her parents and brother, helped her and are, of course, proud of her; nevertheless, her ex-husband is very proud of her because he witnessed her putting in a lot of effort.

Click here to watch the video!

“I believe when people see you doing hard work they respect it. And my ex-husband is witness of that difficult time and hard workig to the stage where I am now,” she added.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite" Rom-Com of Aunt Julia Roberts'
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story