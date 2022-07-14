Mahira Khan Talked About Her Ex Husband

Public criticises Mahira Khan & Fahad’s overdancing
Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa play important roles in the movie Quaid...
Mahira Khan defied industry norms when she first entered the industry and rose to prominence. She was married and the mother of a young son when she began acting. Mahira married Ali Askari in 2007, and the two divorced in 2015. Mahira publicly announced both events in her life and never tried to conceal her personal life. She is still a super star, and she demonstrated to the world that marital status has nothing to do with your ability to work.
Mahira and Ali have a son, Azlan, who is his parents’ sweetheart, and Mahira always talks about him, claiming that he is the man of her life and heart
Ali was very understanding and supportive of her career, she said, and he is still very proud of her. Ali, she said, saw how she built her career and her struggles, and he is therefore very proud of her journey.
This is what Mahira shared:
