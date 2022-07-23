Malaika Arora dons athleisure to give ‘Friday motivation’ and fitness goals

Malaika Arora is almost always seen in her stylish casuals.

Malaika Arora is almost always seen in her stylish casuals when she is out and about in Mumbai. Normally, we see the Bollywood star heading to the gym in sports suit and workout tights, but today was different. Maybe Malaika had already worked out because she went out for a casual day in the city on this particular monsoon day and skipped past her favourite athleisure pieces.

Even if she does, you can bet she will make fashion headlines in some way. That is exactly what occurred.

The paparazzi caught Malaika in the city wearing a casual outfit with a mix of colours and patterns. She wore a black bralette with a deep neckline that showed off her toned torso. It went with short denim shorts with a frayed hemline.

Malaika wore it with flip-flops on her feet, a black backpack on her arm, and a black cap with a star on it on her head. She put her hair in a ponytail and gave herself a red lip just for fun.

However, this is where the use of wacky layering gave this celeb fashion look some new life. Malaika wore a brown and black snakeskin-pattern jacket over it all. ‘ It worked well with her outfit’s neutral colours, but still provided an unexpected twist.

While we initially assumed a bomber jacket or denim coat would suffice, Malaika illustrates that she’s never one to rest on her laurels when it comes to fashion.

