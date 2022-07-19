Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in this blue glamorous gown

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are well regarded as a pair in Bollywood.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are well regarded as a pair in Bollywood. Since making their romance public, they have been striving to become the perfect pair. The two celebrities are not shy about acknowledging their relationship in public or sharing loving images of each other online. They attended a party on Thursday night looking like a matched set because they had dressed alike. As they arrived at the red carpet together, the two smiled for photographers and linked hands before stepping into the awards ceremony.

They were the first holders of the “Most Stylish Couple” award, and Malaika and Arjun took home the prize. The pair shared a stunning snapshot of themselves on social media. Malaika, with Arjun holding her from behind as she strikes a diva pose. Malaika opted to dress the part of a diva. She dressed herself in a shimmering navy pant suit. Her outfit was topped off by a shimmering blue jacket with square shoulders and notched lapels. She layered the jacket over an undershirt and finished the look with a netted scarf of the same hue knotted around her neck. Her blazer was purchased from Ralph & Russo.

She had matching sparkly blue leggings to go with it. Malaika went for a natural look with bare lips, brown eyes, and bronzed blush. Her hair was down, but she had pulled it back neatly with some water. She wore dangling earrings and a ring to complement her outfit.

Arjun opted to wear a Carolina blue jacket, white shirt, and matching slacks. A pair of polished black dress shoes were the finishing touch on his outfit.

Malaika was most recently seen in the professional realm serving as a judge on India’s Best Dancer. Arjun is patiently waiting for the premiere of his new movie, Ek Villain Returns. Released on July 29, the film also features Tara sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. Additionally, Arjun has future roles in Kuttey and Lady Killer.

