Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in this blue glamorous gown

Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in this blue glamorous gown

Articles
Advertisement
Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in this blue glamorous gown

Malaika Arora flaunts her curves in this blue glamorous gown

Advertisement
  • Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are well regarded as a pair in Bollywood.
  • She dressed herself in a shimmering navy pant suit.
  • Malaika opted to dress the part of a diva.
Advertisement

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are well regarded as a pair in Bollywood. Since making their romance public, they have been striving to become the perfect pair. The two celebrities are not shy about acknowledging their relationship in public or sharing loving images of each other online. They attended a party on Thursday night looking like a matched set because they had dressed alike. As they arrived at the red carpet together, the two smiled for photographers and linked hands before stepping into the awards ceremony.

They were the first holders of the “Most Stylish Couple” award, and Malaika and Arjun took home the prize. The pair shared a stunning snapshot of themselves on social media. Malaika, with Arjun holding her from behind as she strikes a diva pose. Malaika opted to dress the part of a diva. She dressed herself in a shimmering navy pant suit. Her outfit was topped off by a shimmering blue jacket with square shoulders and notched lapels. She layered the jacket over an undershirt and finished the look with a netted scarf of the same hue knotted around her neck. Her blazer was purchased from Ralph & Russo.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Advertisement

She had matching sparkly blue leggings to go with it. Malaika went for a natural look with bare lips, brown eyes, and bronzed blush. Her hair was down, but she had pulled it back neatly with some water. She wore dangling earrings and a ring to complement her outfit.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Advertisement

Arjun opted to wear a Carolina blue jacket, white shirt, and matching slacks. A pair of polished black dress shoes were the finishing touch on his outfit.

Malaika was most recently seen in the professional realm serving as a judge on India’s Best Dancer. Arjun is patiently waiting for the premiere of his new movie, Ek Villain Returns. Released on July 29, the film also features Tara sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham. Additionally, Arjun has future roles in Kuttey and Lady Killer.

Also Read

Malaika Arora, Tahir Raj Bhasin & others dress to impress as they get papped at an event in Mumbai
Malaika Arora, Tahir Raj Bhasin & others dress to impress as they get papped at an event in Mumbai

Last night, many celebrities were sighted in Mumbai. Malaika Arora, Vishal Jethwa,...

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bakhtawar's Last Episode Receive Mix Public Reaction
Bakhtawar's Last Episode Receive Mix Public Reaction
Nida Yasir shares adorable photos with daughter
Nida Yasir shares adorable photos with daughter
Sadia Imam Shares Beautiful Family Photos From A Wedding
Sadia Imam Shares Beautiful Family Photos From A Wedding
Ayeza Khan wins hearts with latest pictures
Ayeza Khan wins hearts with latest pictures
Mehwish Hayat Share New Snaps From Her Vacation
Mehwish Hayat Share New Snaps From Her Vacation
Jyotika confesses she’s huge fan of Rajkummar Rao
Jyotika confesses she’s huge fan of Rajkummar Rao
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story