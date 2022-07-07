Malaika Arora pulls out a flexible wall stretch in new reel

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest and most stunning actresses in Bollywood. Be it a gym look or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, Malaika certainly knows how to look perfect everywhere. She is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and fans love to see her flaunt her curves. Well, the star never misses her workout session. Every now and then, she shares stunning photos on Instagram and treats her fans with glimpses of her daily routine. Speaking of which, Malaika took a reel challenge on Instagram and as usual nailed it.

Malaika shared the video in which she can be seen showing off her flexibility. In the video, she wore comfy cloth. While sharing the reel, the actress wrote, “Cannot not hop on this trend! Remix this reel and share your video with me. #trendingreels”. As soon as she posted the video, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Wow”. Another user commented, “Awesome”.

Recently, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor went to Paris to celebrate the actor’s 37th birthday. The couple literally painted the town red with their romance during their vacation. The lovely pictures and videos were proof of it. Fans were quite excited to see these two spending quality time together and even they made sure to treat all their fans with some amazing pictures on social media.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.