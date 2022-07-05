Malaika Arora shows off her Paris vacation with Arjun Kapoor

The couple recently took a trip to Paris to celebrate Arjun’s birthday.

The couple can be seen touring the City of Love and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The actress shared a sneak peek of her romantic getaway with Arjun on Instagram.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are Bollywood’s most beloved couple. They are very outgoing people who don’t hesitate to show their affection for one another on social media. The couple is madly in love with one another and is frequently seen making the town crimson with their mushy romance. The two recently took a quick trip to Paris to honor the actor’s 37th birthday.

“This weather is so romantic …. #throwback to Banta hai….. paris @arjunkapoor,” Malaika Arora shared a sneak peek of her romantic Paris getaway with Arjun on her Instagram account. The couple can be seen together in the video touring the City of Love. Arjun was also seen being chased by the actress at the airport as he posed for pictures and enjoyed opulent meals.

Arjun was also seen being chased by the actress at the airport as he posed for pictures and enjoyed opulent meals. Additionally, they are pictured posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. The video also shows Arjun feeding her a piece of the cake after cutting his birthday cake in a restaurant.

The fans of the duo immediately showered them with love in the comments section. They were asked about their wedding, to which a user responded, “Shaadi kab kr rhe ho.” A different user added: “Beautiful.” Stay happy and stay strong for enjoy your life with best of health and happiness what I want to see and learn from each other will always. I waitting you will marry arjun….”

On the other hand, She posted a sweet birthday message to her boyfriend on Instagram on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday, saying, “Make a wish my love may all ur wishes and dreams come true happy birthday @arjunkapoor.”

Check out the video below:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Also Read