  Malaika Arora, Tahir Raj Bhasin & others dress to impress as they get papped at an event in Mumbai
Malaika Arora, Tahir Raj Bhasin & others dress to impress as they get papped at an event in Mumbai

Malaika Arora, Tahir Raj Bhasin & others dress to impress as they get papped at an event in Mumbai

Articles
Malaika Arora, Tahir Raj Bhasin & others dress to impress as they get papped at an event in Mumbai
Last night, many celebrities were sighted in Mumbai. Malaika Arora, Vishal Jethwa, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Kabir Bedi, and others attended. The award ceremony honoured entertainment sector artists.

Malaika Arora looked breath-taking and elegant in her designer white saree. She was full of grace and poise as she posed for the shutterbugs. Vishal Jethwa looked very smart in his designer white suit and trousers and graced the paparazzi with a big smile. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is fresh from the success of his series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and movie Loop Lapeta, looked very stylish in his striped white blazer and trousers. He posed with his hands in the pockets. Actor Kabir Bedi looked smart in his turquoise blue suit as he greeted the paparazzi before making headway into the auditorium. Apart from them, legendary singer Udit Narayan too made his presence felt by attending the event.

On the work front, Vishal Jethwa, who was last seen in the web series Human, will next be seen in the magnum opus that is Tiger 3, fronted by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who was last seen in Loop Lapeta co-starring Taapsee Pannu is going to next be seen in the sequel of the hit OTT series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, co-starring Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh. Apart from the series, he is also a part of an untitled film for which he shot in Gujarat. Malaika Arora keeps herself busy with her entrepreneurial ventures.

