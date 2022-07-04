Malavika Mohanan slays in sequined silver mini dress with sheer neckline

Malavika Mohanan is stylish. Her wardrobe is vast. She’s stylish in western and other cultures.

We can be sure that Malavika Mohanan has a great sense of style. She has a large selection of clothes. She does everything with great style, whether it’s western or from another culture. Every time Malavika gives us a new look, we are amazed by her beauty and grace. With a variety of sparkly clothes, she has a look that makes a statement and shows how beautiful she is in her own way. Malavika Mohanan’s most recent look has gotten a lot of attention online, which tells us that her style is really colourful and that her most recent photos are proof.

Malavika has a lot of fans and is active on social media, so whenever she posts new photos and videos to her accounts, her fans go crazy. This time, though, she’s busy slaying while wearing a glittery outfit with a deep neck and plunging neckline. In the pictures, she is wearing a cocktail dress with sequins all over it. The cross back, plunging neckline, and thigh-high slit of the costume make a statement. She bought her dress at Shehlaa Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

She completed the look with illuminating makeup, soft, wavy hair, diamond rings, and drop earrings with stones, as if there wasn’t enough glitz already. The internet is buzzing about Malavika Mohanan’s all-bling outfit.

Malavika Mohanan’s new album, Tauba, was recently talked about in the news. Payal Dev and Badshah did a new version of the hit song that she was in. She will next be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the Bollywood movie Yudhra.

