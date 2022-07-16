Mallika Sherawat Looks Ravishing in beautiful floral organza saree

Mallika Sherawat has always convinced us with her uber-chic style statements.

Recently, to promote her upcoming film Rk/Rkay, she stunned us in a pretty saree.

She styled her hair in curls.

Mallika Sherawat has always won us over with her incredibly chic style. What makes her a true fashionista is how she wears every outfit, no matter what pattern or colour it has, with such grace and confidence. The actress has always had a wide range of styles. We love seeing her in sarees just as much as we like her western clothes. Recently, she wowed us by wearing a beautiful saree to promote her upcoming movie Rk/Rkay. In her most recent Instagram photos, Mallika wore an organza saree from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi that made her look like she was made of clouds. Yellow anthuriums were hand-painted on her pure silk organza saree with a lemon base. The gota work that was hand-stitched on the drape added to the overall look. She wore it with a beautiful blouse with straps that were adorned. She wore bangles and long traditional earrings that hung down. She chose kajal, a nude eye shadow, and mauve lips for her makeup. She put curls in her hair. The look was finished off with a tiny black bindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

In the six yards of grace, Mallika Sherawat is the picture of grace and beauty. She wore a lime-green saree and showed it off like a true fashionista. She wore it with a beautiful ivory blouse that was a nice contrast and had intricate embroidery all over it. Mallika dressed up her look by wearing traditional dangling earrings. The green bracelets went well with her elegant look. She curled her hair into soft waves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

Mallika Sherawat has a special way of making us all love the way she wears sarees. She has a unique way of putting together elegance and confidence in ethnic wonders. When she wore a beautiful maroon saree, she once made us drop our jaws. For this all-black outfit, she chose a designer sleeveless blouse with a dori at the back that went with the rest of the outfit. Her traditional look was finished off by a stack of red bangles and a red lip colour that matched.

Yes, Mallika Sherawat can pull off the desi diva look in any saree she chooses.

