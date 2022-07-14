Mandy Moore Classiest Response To This Is Us Emmys Snub

This Is Us only received one nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, didn’t get all snarky about the snub.

The actress praised the show’s “incredible legacy” and “amazing” cast and crew.

This Is Us had overwhelmingly positive reviews from both viewers and critics during its final season, so many people believed it would be nominated for several awards when the 2018 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the beloved US drama series only received one nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, so it wasn’t to be.

Instead, she kept it elegant, just like the play itself.

Mandy wrote about the snub on her Instagram story to express her thoughts.

"And Dan Fogelman's brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? Ken Olin's impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew?

“And Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? Ken Olin’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew?

"Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That's an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever." In previous years, This Is Us, which recounts the tale of a family spanning various generations and time periods, was well received at the Emmys. Many nominations for Outstanding Drama have been given to earlier seasons, and Sterling K. Brown, Mandy's co-star, won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2017.