Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mani gives His two Scents On His Wife Hira’s Drama Serials

Mani gives His two Scents On His Wife Hira’s Drama Serials

Articles
Advertisement
Mani gives His two Scents On His Wife Hira’s Drama Serials

Mani gives His two Scents On His Wife Hira’s Drama Serials

Advertisement
  • Mani has been in the industry for a long time
  • His wife Hira entered the industry later as a host and then as an actress, making her debut with Preet Na Kariyo Koi
  • In an interview Mani revealed that He said all dramas like Mere Paas Tum Ho, Kashf and Do Bol which Hira thought were “Bakwaas” while being made turned out to be big hits.
Advertisement

Mani has been in the industry for a long time. He has worked as an actor, producer, and host. His wife Hira entered the industry later as a host and then as an actress, making her debut with Preet Na Kariyo Koi. Hira’s subsequent hits include Mere Paas Tum Ho, Do Bol, Yakeen Ka Safar, and Kashf. Her performance has wowed both the audience and the critics.

Also Read

Hira Mani Reacts On Her Viral Opinion About Men
Hira Mani Reacts On Her Viral Opinion About Men

After making her debut in the show Preet Na Kareeb Koi, she...

Mani spoke with one of the online magazines while promoting his film Lafangey, and he made some surprising revelations. He stated that whenever Hira returns home and sobs after filming a drama because she believes the project is “Bakwaas,” the drama becomes a success. Dramas that she thinks are great while making, on the other hand, usually fail.

He said all dramas like Mere Paas Tum Ho, Kashf and Do Bol which Hira thought were “Bakwaas” while being made turned out to be big hits.

Mani Shares Only Hira's "Bakwaas" Dramas Become Hits

Advertisement

Also Read

Hira Mani clears the air about her viral opinion regarding men
Hira Mani clears the air about her viral opinion regarding men

Hira Mani talked about her viral statement regarding men. The actress recently...

Here is how Mani explained the phenomenon:

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Camila Mendes spent years battling an eating disorder
Camila Mendes spent years battling an eating disorder
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, and more join the adaptation Ava DuVernay caste
Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, and more join the adaptation Ava DuVernay caste
Zara Noor and Danyal Zafar stars together in upcoming project
Zara Noor and Danyal Zafar stars together in upcoming project
Avatar: The Way of Water becomes the fifth-highest rank at the box office
Avatar: The Way of Water becomes the fifth-highest rank at the box office
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story