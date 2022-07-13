Mani gives His two Scents On His Wife Hira’s Drama Serials

In an interview Mani revealed that He said all dramas like Mere Paas Tum Ho, Kashf and Do Bol which Hira thought were “Bakwaas” while being made turned out to be big hits.

Mani has been in the industry for a long time. He has worked as an actor, producer, and host. His wife Hira entered the industry later as a host and then as an actress, making her debut with Preet Na Kariyo Koi. Hira’s subsequent hits include Mere Paas Tum Ho, Do Bol, Yakeen Ka Safar, and Kashf. Her performance has wowed both the audience and the critics.

Also Read Hira Mani Reacts On Her Viral Opinion About Men

Mani spoke with one of the online magazines while promoting his film Lafangey, and he made some surprising revelations. He stated that whenever Hira returns home and sobs after filming a drama because she believes the project is “Bakwaas,” the drama becomes a success. Dramas that she thinks are great while making, on the other hand, usually fail.

Also Read Hira Mani clears the air about her viral opinion regarding men

Here is how Mani explained the phenomenon: