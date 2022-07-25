Mani hilarious joke to save Pakistan goes viral

Hira Mani new gorgeous photos set the internet on fire
Salman Saqib Sheikh, also known by his stage name Mani. He is a well-known Pakistani television actor, politician, and host. People like his funny performances and the way he says sharp things about both serious and funny things.
In a recent viral video posted by his wife Hira Mani, he makes observations about the nation’s present political and economic decline. He adds that former PM Imran Khan should step up and take the initiative.
Mani says that giving the official duties to the former premier will definitely lead to a positive change. This is in contrast to many other Pakistanis, who have given up on the ability of the current political parties to change the country’s future for the better.
According to the actor from Meri Teri Kahani, Khan is the right person to bring down the skyrocketing US dollar rate, which has made the Pakistani rupee worth less, caused inflation, and made the country less safe.
Furthermore, Mani is currently enjoying a holiday in Dubai with his wife, Hira. The couple and their two sons have been exploring the beautiful scenery and vacation spots.
Mani has created many comedic or satirical screenplays, characters, and shows. He is one of the seasoned artists in the business who has made significant contributions to show business.
Have a look at his viral video:
