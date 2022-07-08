Mani reveal releasing details of his movie Lafangey

“Lafangey” made headlines on social media after the censor board rejected its release on Eid-ul-Azha.

Mani revealed in a video message that the film “Lafangey” has received a clean chit from the censor board and will be released in cinemas

Hira Mani too showed her excitement after the movie got cleared from the censor board

Abdul Khaliq Khan is directing the upcoming horror-comedy film “Lafangey.” The plot of the film “Lafangey” revolves around the lives of four unlucky youngster who risk spending the night in a mysterious house. The film stars Sami Khan, Nazish Jehangir, Saleem Meraj, Mani, Mubeen Gabol, Behroze Sabzwari, Gul e Rana, Ismail Tara, Tariq Habib Rind, and Waqar Ali Godra, among others.

A few days ago, the film “Lafangey” made headlines on social media after the censor board rejected its release on Eid-ul-Azha. Because of its vulgar and double-meaning language, Pakistan’s Central Board of Film Sensors (CBFC) refused to clear Lafangey for release.

Mani recently took to his official Instagram account to share the most recent news about the release of his film. Mani revealed in a video message that the film “Lafangey” has received a clean chit from the censor board and will be released in cinemas across the country this Eid-ul-Azha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Sheik (@manipakistani)

Seems like Hira Mani is quite happy as her husband’s film “Lafangey” is accepted by the censor board and is set to release in cinemas on Eid. Have a look at the video!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETrends.pk (@etrendsdotpk)

