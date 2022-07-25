Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan all set to star in new drama serial ‘Adan’

Junaid Khan and Mansha Pasha are teaming up for the upcoming drama serial “Adan”.

The romantic story’s screenplay was written by Shagufta Bhatti and Atique Inayat.

The couple were last seen together in the movie Kahay Dil Jidhar.

Advertisement

Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan have paired up for the upcoming drama serial “Adan” and it goes without saying that the fans are excited to see the couple bringing the magic back onscreen.

The romantic story’s screenplay was written by Shagufta Bhatti and Atique Inayat. Showcase Productions, run by Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat, is producing the programme.

On his Instagram account, the actor from Sun Yara teased his fans with beautiful photos of himself and his co-star Mansha.

“And we are back!! Something new coming up real soon ???? @manshapasha”, he captioned the post.

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan)

In the latest interview, Khan shared some information about the upcoming project and the reasons why the audience loves their chemistry so much. The upcoming drama is set to be released in September.

“My character is a journalist — the kind that writes blogs and is very active on social media. Basically, he has the fire to change the system and eliminate corruption from [it]. He tries to highlight the wrongs in society,” Junaid said.

Advertisement

It should be noted that the couple has acted together in dramas like Dil-e-Beqarar, Madiha Maliha, and Zara Aur Mehrunnisa.

Pasha and Junaid Khan were last seen in the movie Kahay Dil Jidhar. The audience had responded favourably to the movie.

Also Read Mansha Pasha celebrates birthday with husband and friends Mansha Pasha celebrated her birthday with her husband In her stunning photographs,...