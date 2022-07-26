Mansha Pasha’s wedding with Jibran Nasir.

Mansha Pasha’s wedding with Jibran Nasir news is going viral on social media. Mansha, a well-known Pakistani television and cinema actress and Jibran is wed to human rights campaigner.

Talented Pakistani actress, model, and director Mansha Pasha launched her career with the popular drama series “Humsafar.”

With her talent and beauty, she has gained millions of fans throughout the years despite having no creative training. She is well renowned for playing supporting parts in several serials.

Along with being an actress, she also directs a six-part series for Elaj Trust that deals with the subject of postpartum depression. She was born on October 19, 1990, and has lived her entire life in Karachi.

Currently, she and her family are residing in the same city. She graduated from Karachi with a Bachelor of Science in Media Science.

Despite the fact that her tenure on Humsafar was very brief, the series ended up becoming one of the all-time biggest hits. She then appeared in the morality-based drama serial “Shehr e Zaat,” which also starred Mahira Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Mohib Mirza.

Sanam Jung and Adeel Hussain’s roles in the popular television series “Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai” helped to solidify her place in the business, and she thereafter made appearances in a number of high-profile dramas.

She became well-known thanks to her portrayal of Aaliya, for which she was also nominated for the Best Supporting actress award. She eventually appears in TV serials and on a variety of TV networks.

She took the major role in the HUM TV drama series “Tumharai Siwa,” costarring Ahsan Khan and Ayesha Khan. She appeared in a number of serials, including “Mera Naam Yousuf Hai,” which starred Maya Ali and Imran Abbas, “Shehr-e-Ajnabi,” with Kiran Haq, Javed Sheikh, and Uzma Gillani, “Dil-e-Beqarar,” with Hareem Farooq and Junaid Khan, “Aangan,” with Qavi Khan, Irsa Ghazal, and Arsalan.

She is a talented actress who can fit herself into any role. She has performed intense, comedic, and unpleasant parts all while receiving widespread applause from the public. She frequently shies away from playing the lead, hence she is known for her supporting roles.

On the other side, Pakistani lawyer, civil rights advocate, blogger, and independent politician Mohammad Jibran Nasir. Jibran is involved in advocacy for vulnerable populations through Pakistan For All, disaster relief work through Elaj Trust, and work to reinforce the counter-extreme narrative through Never Forget Pakistan.

Biography There is hardly any need for an introduction for this stylish young man! Jibran most recently caused a stir when he announced his candidacy for Karachi’s NA-250 as the “Azaad Umeedwaar” candidate.

Since then, he has captivated us, especially in his fervent electoral films pleading with his fellow Pakistanis to cast informed ballots.

Jibran frequently speaks to young people about social taboos and extremism, and he has delivered lectures at more than 40 national and foreign universities, including LUMS, IBA, Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, and others.

