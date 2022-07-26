Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mansha Pasha’s wedding with Jibran Nasir

Mansha Pasha’s wedding with Jibran Nasir

Articles
Advertisement
Mansha Pasha’s wedding with Jibran Nasir

Mansha Pasha’s wedding with Jibran Nasir

Advertisement
  • Mansha Pasha’s wedding with Jibran Nasir.
  • Their wedding news is going viral on social media.
  • Mansha, a well-known Pakistani television and cinema actress and Jibran is wed to human rights campaigner.
Advertisement

Mansha Pasha’s wedding with Jibran Nasir news is going viral on social media. Mansha, a well-known Pakistani television and cinema actress and Jibran is wed to human rights campaigner.

Talented Pakistani actress, model, and director Mansha Pasha launched her career with the popular drama series “Humsafar.”

With her talent and beauty, she has gained millions of fans throughout the years despite having no creative training. She is well renowned for playing supporting parts in several serials.

Along with being an actress, she also directs a six-part series for Elaj Trust that deals with the subject of postpartum depression. She was born on October 19, 1990, and has lived her entire life in Karachi.

Currently, she and her family are residing in the same city. She graduated from Karachi with a Bachelor of Science in Media Science.

Despite the fact that her tenure on Humsafar was very brief, the series ended up becoming one of the all-time biggest hits. She then appeared in the morality-based drama serial “Shehr e Zaat,” which also starred Mahira Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Mohib Mirza.

Advertisement

Sanam Jung and Adeel Hussain’s roles in the popular television series “Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai” helped to solidify her place in the business, and she thereafter made appearances in a number of high-profile dramas.

She became well-known thanks to her portrayal of Aaliya, for which she was also nominated for the Best Supporting actress award. She eventually appears in TV serials and on a variety of TV networks.

She took the major role in the HUM TV drama series “Tumharai Siwa,” costarring Ahsan Khan and Ayesha Khan. She appeared in a number of serials, including “Mera Naam Yousuf Hai,” which starred Maya Ali and Imran Abbas, “Shehr-e-Ajnabi,” with Kiran Haq, Javed Sheikh, and Uzma Gillani, “Dil-e-Beqarar,” with Hareem Farooq and Junaid Khan, “Aangan,” with Qavi Khan, Irsa Ghazal, and Arsalan.

She is a talented actress who can fit herself into any role. She has performed intense, comedic, and unpleasant parts all while receiving widespread applause from the public. She frequently shies away from playing the lead, hence she is known for her supporting roles.

On the other side, Pakistani lawyer, civil rights advocate, blogger, and independent politician Mohammad Jibran Nasir. Jibran is involved in advocacy for vulnerable populations through Pakistan For All, disaster relief work through Elaj Trust, and work to reinforce the counter-extreme narrative through Never Forget Pakistan.

Biography There is hardly any need for an introduction for this stylish young man! Jibran most recently caused a stir when he announced his candidacy for Karachi’s NA-250 as the “Azaad Umeedwaar” candidate.

Advertisement

Since then, he has captivated us, especially in his fervent electoral films pleading with his fellow Pakistanis to cast informed ballots.

Jibran frequently speaks to young people about social taboos and extremism, and he has delivered lectures at more than 40 national and foreign universities, including LUMS, IBA, Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, and others.

Also Read

Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan all set to star in new drama serial ‘Adan’
Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan all set to star in new drama serial ‘Adan’

Junaid Khan and Mansha Pasha are teaming up for the upcoming drama...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Christoph Waltz movies with scene-stealing performances
Christoph Waltz movies with scene-stealing performances
Saba Qamar latest bold pictures sets Internet ablaze
Saba Qamar latest bold pictures sets Internet ablaze
"The People Under the Stairs" All Set to release in 4K Ultra HD
"Underworld" is one of the best monster movies we ever noticed
Harry and Meghan are ready for new 'fun' Netflix series after damaging Firm
Harry and Meghan are ready for new 'fun' Netflix series after damaging Firm
"Psychokinesis" movie shakes up the superhero genre
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story