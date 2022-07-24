Margot Robbie and Delta Goodrem say goodbyes in the Neighbours finale

Advertisement
Margot Robbie and vocalist Delta Goodrem, the Hollywood stars will show up in the current week’s Neighbors finale.

They join 49 entertainers back for the last show – including its greatest previous stars Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, both 54.

Margot Robbie, 32 – as of now shooting the Barbie film – played the cleanser’s Donna Freedman from 2008-2011.

Her scenes broadly incorporated an equivalent sex kiss and Margot, wedded to British film maker Tom Ackerley, 32, hailed the show as “splendid preparation”.

Delta, 37, played hopeful vocalist Nina Tucker in 2002.

Her hit from the show – Born to Try – came to No1. Kylie and Jason’s 1989 Neighbors hit – Especially for You – is being re-delivered one week from now to stamp the finish of the show’s 37-year run.

The last episode will likewise include Ramsay Street top choices Jesse Spencer, 43, Kym Valentine, 45, Alan Fletcher, 65, Jackie Woodburne, 66, and Carla Bonner, 49.

Jason Herbison, Neighbors’ leader maker, said: “We are beyond excited and feel very humbled that so many favourite characters are here with us – and there are more surprises to come on the final night next week!”

