Margot Robbie and Delta Goodrem to reprise 'Neighbours' roles

Margot Robbie and Delta Goodrem to reprise ‘Neighbours’ roles

Margot Robbie and Delta Goodrem to reprise ‘Neighbours’ roles

The 37-year run of “Neighbours” will come to an end on July 28.

  • Margot Robbie, Delta Goodrem, Jesse Spencer, Kym Valentine, and Carla Bonner will all make appearances.
  • The 37-year run of “Neighbours” will come to an end on July 28.
  • Carla Bonner, who debuted in 1999 as Stephane Scully, has also announced her return.
Margot Robbie, Delta Goodrem, Jesse Spencer, Kym Valentine, and Carla Bonner will all make appearances in the series finale of “Neighbours.”

According to the media, Robbie played Donna Freedman in the popular Australian soap opera from 2008 to 2011. Since then, Robbie has appeared in blockbuster Hollywood movies like “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “I, Tonya,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

According to the media, Robbie’s comeback to “Neighbours” will consist of a “minor cameo role.”

Delta Goodrem, a recipient of an ARIA Award, will also appear once again to close the night. Initially, Goodrem played Nina Tucker in the programme from 2002 to 2003. When she played the lead song from “Innocent Eyes,” “Born To Try,” in an episode of the show, it helped her break into the mainstream music industry.

Carla Bonner, who debuted in 1999 as Stephane Scully, has also announced her return, according to Margot Robbie . She has frequently come back to the show to reprise the part.

The images of the two together on the site were made public. The 37-year run of “Neighbours” will come to an end thanks to the return of famous actors like Margot Robbie as their original characters.

The final 90-minute programme will air on Thursday, July 28, on both the flagship Channel 10 and its most recent home multi-channel, 10 Peach.

According to McGarvey, “Neighbours” is an iconic programme, and its loss will hurt the Australian screen production industry.

“It’s a devastating loss for that skills gathering. And people often start out on those big shows, “she added.

“No matter what way you cut it, ‘Neighbours’ is still a loss and one that we’re very very sad about. We really didn’t want it to happen.”

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


