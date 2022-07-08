Margot Robbie at the final stages of talks for her MCU debut

Margot Robbie is in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film.

Margot Robbie is a name that we have all likely read or heard in the last few weeks due to the recent buzz surrounding her upcoming film, Barbie. One of the exciting new roles in the actress’ burgeoning career is in Greta Gerwig’s film based on the Mattel toy.

She will play the title role, and Ryan Gosling will play Ken. It is a flawless casting. They both frequently appear dressed up in loud, neon-coloured outfits in the viral photos from the sets. The movie’s release is something we eagerly anticipate.

Regarding Margot Robbie, a source claims that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress may be making her “one of the biggest” MCU debuts at last. According to a recent report, the actress is on the verge of landing a part in the Marvel universe. Though it wasn’t specified which character it might be, rumours point to Emma Frost.

Margot Robbie would be a good fit for the role of Emma Frost, who is well-known for her connection to the X-Men. Additionally, there are already rumours surrounding Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine.

Robbie’s MCU debut hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, and these are still just rumours. She is also being considered for the lead role in a major franchise called Pirates of the Caribbean.

Before, the franchise’s producer discussed Johnny Depp’s comeback and said it wouldn’t happen anytime soon, but she also said that two scripts for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 have been written. Both with and without Margot Robbie in mind.

