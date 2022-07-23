Margot Robbie says iconic doll is ‘pioneer’ not ‘a dumb blonde’

Johnny Depp follows Amber Heard in filing appeal over defamation trial outcome
Johnny Depp has filed a notice of appeal against the jury verdict...
Margot Robbie jumped at the chance to play “pioneer” Barbie, and says her £10million salary reflects the fact her character is NOT a dumb blonde.
Margot Robbie expressed her excitement at working with feminist director Greta Gerwig. And in a historic decision for Hollywood, Margot and her co-star Ryan Gosling, 41, who plays her boyfriend Ken, will each receive £10.4 million.
Even though Margot had to wear a lot of pink while portraying the famed doll, she is quick to protect Barbie’s reputation in advance of the movie’s debut the following year.
She says: “I think people had a preconceived idea about what the movie would be. Then, when it was announced Greta was directing, all these ideas went out the window.
“Bringing Barbie to life was something I just couldn’t say no to.
“It’s a fun movie – a comedy – but it’s also going to have aspects people don’t expect.
“I don’t think Barbie can be accused of being a dumb blonde as she has been a surgeon, a vet and a pilot so, if anything, she is a pioneer.”
Prior to The Wolf of Wall Street, where she costarred with Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot had experience portraying blondes.
Groaning, she says: “My brief was ‘the hottest blonde ever’, which kind of cringed me out.”
The Aussie actress, who is now based in LA, lived in London for a while and regularly partied with model, Cara Delevingne. Of her time in the capital, Margot says: “I had some of the best experiences. The people, the pubs, the buildings… I loved it.
“I had some crazy times with Cara, some incredible nights out. You never knew where you might end up.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.