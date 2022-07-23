Advertisement
Margot Robbie says iconic doll is ‘pioneer’ not ‘a dumb blonde’

  • Margot Robbie says her £10m salary reflects the fact she’s NOT a dumb blonde.
  • The 32-year-old actress expressed her excitement at working with feminist director Greta Gerwig.

Margot Robbie jumped at the chance to play “pioneer” Barbie, and says her £10million salary reflects the fact her character is NOT a dumb blonde.

Margot Robbie expressed her excitement at working with feminist director Greta Gerwig. And in a historic decision for Hollywood, Margot and her co-star Ryan Gosling, 41, who plays her boyfriend Ken, will each receive £10.4 million.

Even though Margot had to wear a lot of pink while portraying the famed doll, she is quick to protect Barbie’s reputation in advance of the movie’s debut the following year.

She says: “I think people had a preconceived idea about what the movie would be. Then, when it was ­announced Greta was ­directing, all these ideas went out the window.

“Bringing Barbie to life was something I just couldn’t say no to.

“It’s a fun movie – a comedy – but it’s also going to have aspects people don’t expect.

“I don’t think Barbie can be accused of being a dumb blonde as she has been a surgeon, a vet and a pilot so, if anything, she is a pioneer.”

Prior to The Wolf of Wall Street, where she costarred with Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot had experience portraying blondes.

Groaning, she says: “My brief was ‘the hottest blonde ever’, which kind of cringed me out.”

The Aussie actress, who is now based in LA, lived in London for a while and regularly partied with model, Cara Delevingne. Of her time in the capital, Margot says: “I had some of the best experiences. The people, the pubs, the buildings… I loved it.

“I had some crazy times with Cara, some incredible nights out. You never knew where you might end up.

