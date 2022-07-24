Margot Robbie to return to finale of Ramsay Street for Neighbours

The Neighbours finale will feature many former actors, including Margot Robbie, the programme has revealed.

The long-running Australian soap’s final episode will include the Suicide Squad actor returning to Ramsay Street, according to a post from the show’s official UK Twitter account on Saturday.

From 2008 through 2011, the 32-year-old played Donna Freedman on the programme.

Along with several other former celebrities, such as House actor Jesse Spencer and singer Delta Goodrem, Robbie’s comeback was revealed.

Also Read Margot Robbie and Delta Goodrem say goodbyes in the Neighbours finale Margot Robbie and Delta Goodrem join 49 actors for the soap's final...

Advertisement

Surprise! 👀 You didn’t think we were done did you?! We’re thrilled to share that Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale! 🎉 #CelebratingNeighbours pic.twitter.com/KjzoLDKvx6 — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) July 23, 2022

Advertisement

Both Carla Bonner and Kym Valentine, who played Stephanie Scully and Libby Kennedy, will reprise their roles.

Neighbours, which has been on television for 37 years, will end with a special double-episode airing on July 29.

Charlene Mitchell from Kylie Minogue and Scott Robinson from Jason Donovan was already confirmed to be in the finale.

Guy Pearce, who rose to fame as Mike Young in the serial opera, is reprising his part in the movie memoir.

They will be joined by Peter O’Brien, who played Shane Ramsay in the first episode of the show, as well as Ian Smith, Mark Little, and Paul Keane, who played Harold Bishop, Joe Mangel, and Des Clarke, respectively.