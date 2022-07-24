Margot Robbie will go back to Ramsay Street for final episode of Neighbours

Advertisement
  • Margot Robbie will return to Neighbours for the show’s UK finale.
  • House stars Jesse Spencer and Delta Goodrem will also be back for the finale.
  • The show’s 37-year run will end with a double-episode special on July 29.
Margot Robbie will be one of the former Neighbours stars who will come back to Ramsay Street for the show’s last episode.

Robbie, like many other Australian actors, got her start on the show. From 2008 to 2011, she played Donna Freedman.

She went on to be in movies like Birds of Prey, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Peter Rabbit, Dreamland, and I, Tonya.

The official Neighbours UK Twitter account confirmed that the 32-year-old will be back on the show.

On Saturday, it was also confirmed that House star Jesse Spencer and singer Delta Goodrem would be back for the last episode of the long-running soap.

Charlene Mitchell, played by Kylie Minogue, and Scott Robinson, played by Jason Donovan, will be back for the finale. So will other stars like Guy Pearce, Daniel MacPherson, and Natalie Bassingthwaite.

The 37-year run of Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on July 29.

