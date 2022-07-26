Maria Wasti in her recent viral video while drinking left fans shocked

Maria Wasti in her recent viral video of drinking with a boy left fans shocked.

Maria has been a part of the entertainment business since the 1990s.

Maria Wasti has been a part of the entertainment business since the 1990s. She is a veteran and renowned Pakistani actress and presenter.

In addition to opening a production company in 2002, Maria established herself in the industry with her outstanding performances in a number of drama serials and telefilms.

Recently, a vintage Maria video has been going viral on social media, showing her freely drinking with her buddy. The video appeared to be taken in a private room and was not from a gathering or party. Watch the video to see more!



The actress was criticised for her irresponsible behaviour as soon as the video started to become viral on social media. The moral establishment immediately criticised the actress for her immoral behaviour.

Following are few comments by angry fans:

However, actress is still unmarried, and she is frequently questioned about her marital prospects. When asked about her wedding intentions again, she said, “I am successful because I haven’t been married yet.” After that, she stated that marriage is not one’s entire life, but rather a part of one’s life and that I will marry at the appropriate moment.

She also stated that she is not looking for the proper mate. It will occur at the appropriate moment. She then joked that she had feelings for one of the show’s panelist comedians.

