Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Maria Wasti in her recent viral video while drinking left fans shocked
Maria Wasti in her recent viral video while drinking left fans shocked

Maria Wasti in her recent viral video while drinking left fans shocked

Articles
Advertisement
Maria Wasti in her recent viral video while drinking left fans shocked

Maria Wasti in her recent viral video while drinking left fans shocked

Advertisement
  • Maria Wasti in her recent viral video of drinking with a boy left fans shocked.
  • Maria has been a part of the entertainment business since the 1990s.
  • The actress was criticised for her irresponsible behaviour
Advertisement

Maria Wasti has been a part of the entertainment business since the 1990s. She is a veteran and renowned Pakistani actress and presenter.

In addition to opening a production company in 2002, Maria established herself in the industry with her outstanding performances in a number of drama serials and telefilms.

Recently, a vintage Maria video has been going viral on social media, showing her freely drinking with her buddy. The video appeared to be taken in a private room and was not from a gathering or party. Watch the video to see more!

 

The actress was criticised for her irresponsible behaviour as soon as the video started to become viral on social media. The moral establishment immediately criticised the actress for her immoral behaviour.

Advertisement

Following are few comments by angry fans:

  • Maria Wasti

 

    Advertisement
  • Maria Wasti

 

  • Maria Wasti
Advertisement

 

However, actress is still unmarried, and she is frequently questioned about her marital prospects. When asked about her wedding intentions again, she said, “I am successful because I haven’t been married yet.” After that, she stated that marriage is not one’s entire life, but rather a part of one’s life and that I will marry at the appropriate moment.

She also stated that she is not looking for the proper mate. It will occur at the appropriate moment. She then joked that she had feelings for one of the show’s panelist comedians.

Also Read

Why Maria Wasti didnt get married till now
Why Maria Wasti didnt get married till now

Maria Wasti is a fantastic actress who has been in several plays....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story