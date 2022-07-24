Mariyam Nafees vacations in Thailand

Mariyam Nafees and her spouse Amaan are on vacation.

Mariyam Nafees is a talented young Pakistani actress, model, and fantastic addition to the entertainment industry who frequently appears in supporting roles. Maryam became well-known among many people thanks to her excellent job and likeable demeanour. Mariyam Nafees wed Amaan Ahmed earlier this year in a grandiose, star-studded ceremony. Amaan Ahmed is not an artist.

Mariyam Nafees and her spouse Amaan are on vacation. The couple flew off to Thailand a few days ago to begin their holiday. It appears that the pair travelled to Thailand for their next project, but after their demanding work schedule, they thoroughly enjoyed their time off. Mariyam and her husband also made brief stops in South Africa and Dubai. With their beautiful holiday photos, the pair was giving the world some huge vacation goals. Take a look!

