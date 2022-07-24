Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mariyam Nafees vacations in Thailand

Mariyam Nafees vacations in Thailand

Articles
Advertisement
Mariyam Nafees vacations in Thailand

Mariyam Nafees vacations in Thailand

Advertisement
  • Mariyam Nafees and her spouse Amaan are on vacation.
  • The couple flew off to Thailand a few days ago to begin their holiday.
  • It appears that the pair travelled to Thailand for their next project, but after their demanding work schedule, they thoroughly enjoyed their time off.
Advertisement

Mariyam Nafees is a talented young Pakistani actress, model, and fantastic addition to the entertainment industry who frequently appears in supporting roles. Maryam became well-known among many people thanks to her excellent job and likeable demeanour. Mariyam Nafees wed Amaan Ahmed earlier this year in a grandiose, star-studded ceremony. Amaan Ahmed is not an artist.

Mariyam Nafees and her spouse Amaan are on vacation. The couple flew off to Thailand a few days ago to begin their holiday. It appears that the pair travelled to Thailand for their next project, but after their demanding work schedule, they thoroughly enjoyed their time off. Mariyam and her husband also made brief stops in South Africa and Dubai. With their beautiful holiday photos, the pair was giving the world some huge vacation goals. Take a look!

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Advertisement

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Advertisement

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Advertisement

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Advertisement

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Advertisement

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Mariyam Nafees' Dreamy Vacations In Thailand

Also Read

Mariyam Nafees’ Beautiful Eid Photos With Her Husband
Mariyam Nafees’ Beautiful Eid Photos With Her Husband

Mariyam Nafees is happily married to her true love, Amaan Ahmed. Mariyam...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Momina Iqbal gets emotional while discussing her mother
Momina Iqbal gets emotional while discussing her mother
Cricketers spotted at Shaheen Shah Afridi’s nikkah event
Cricketers spotted at Shaheen Shah Afridi’s nikkah event
Kate Middleton's strict 'household rule,' which George, Charlotte, and Louis are not allowed to break
Kate Middleton's strict 'household rule,' which George, Charlotte, and Louis are not allowed to break
Sarah Michelle Gellar claims that a steamy kiss scene between Daphne and Velma was cut
Sarah Michelle Gellar claims that a steamy kiss scene between Daphne and Velma was cut
Batman sequel starring Robert Pattinson to release in 2025
Batman sequel starring Robert Pattinson to release in 2025
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could lose their royal title
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could lose their royal title
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story