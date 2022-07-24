Mark Wahlberg came on Tirade and criticized Tom Cruise

The actor was promoting his film “Lone Survivor”.

Lone Survivor is based on true events of the botched 2005 mission “Operation Red Wings”.

Tom Cruise’s lawyer said that the actor’s comments were taken out of context.

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Cruise have starred in some of the most successful action flicks. Both have garnered numerous awards and are among Hollywood’s highest-paid actors.

Wahlberg was promoting his film “Lone Survivor” in 2013, which was based on the true facts of the botched 2005 mission “Operation Red Wings.” The goal was to assassinate or apprehend the prominent Taliban leader, Ahmad Shah. The mission was assigned to four Navy SEALS.

Mark Wahlberg portrayed the Navy SEALS in the film. The actor was asked about the hardships of shooting the picture during the Q & A session at the international premiere of Lone Survivor in Los Angeles. According to the media, he then went on a tirade, saying, “For actors to sit there and talk about ‘Oh I went to SEAL training,’ You don’t do what these guys did. For somebody to sit there and say my job was as difficult as somebody in the military. How dare you. While you sit in a makeup chair for two hours.“

Wahlberg continued, “I don’t give a sh– if you get your ass busted. You get to go home at the end of the day. You get to go to your hotel room. You get to order chicken. Or your steak.“

Mark Wahlberg made the remark after Tom Cruise sparked outrage by equating his job as an actor to “fighting in Afghanistan.” However, Tom’s lawyer explained that the actor’s remarks were taken out of context.

“The assertions that Tom Cruise likened making a movie to being at war in Afghanistan is a gross distortion of the record. What Tom said, laughingly, was that sometimes, ‘That’s what it feels like.’ “Mission Impossible 7 actor TomCruise’s lawyer said that Tom is a staunch supporter of our troops and would never say that making a movie was even remotely comparable to fighting in Afghanistan.”

