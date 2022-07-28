Martin Scorsese chose Leonardo to star “Killers of the Flower Moon”

The film, was written by Eric Roth and adapted by David Gran.

The film, was written by Eric Roth and adapted by David Gran.

Will Smith’s antics at the Oscars earlier this year impacted Apple’s release plan for its slavery epic ‘Emancipation’.

Scorsese is known for his laborious editing process with frequent collaborator Thelma Schoonmaker.

Advertisement

Martin Scorsese, the filmmaker’s western drama ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,‘ featuring Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, will be released in 2023. The film, written by Eric Roth and adapted from David Grann’s best-selling novel ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,‘ was initially scheduled for release in 2023 by Apple, according to media.

Also Read Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way signs television deal with Apple American actor Leonardo DiCaprio is already attached to Apple TV+ projects such...

However, after Will Smith’s antics at the Oscars earlier this year impacted Apple’s release plan for its Smith-starring slavery epic Emancipation,‘ negotiations between the filmmaker and the studio about pushing the film’s release date to 2022 ensued.

According to the media, Martin Scorsese is known for his laborious editing process with frequent collaborator Thelma Schoonmaker.

As per insiders, although wrapping in September 2021, the $200 million ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ will not be ready for this Oscar season.

Instead, it might have a big premiere at a festival in 2023, either at Cannes, Venice or somewhere else.

Advertisement

Coming off its first best picture win for ‘CODA,‘ Apple still has a slew of award contenders in the works for the upcoming season, including Sundance Film Festival winner ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth,‘ animated feature ‘Luck,‘ and upcoming features from Jennifer Lawrence, director Peter Farrelly, and producer Alfonso Cuaron.

There are ongoing negotiations regarding if and how Apple may release Antoine Fuqua’s ‘Emancipation,‘ starring Will Smith. Back in May, Variety speculated on an imminent relocation to 2023.