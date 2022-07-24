Marvel announces the release dates for Captain America 4, Ant-Man 3

Marvel announced their release schedule for phase 6 at Comic-Con.

Phase 6 will conclude with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in May 2025.

Marvel also announced next year’s release slate for phase 5.

During the Comic-Con show in Hall H, Marvel dropped a few significant declarations including that stage 6 will close with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty which will show up May 2, 2025, trailed by another Avengers film Avengers: Secret Wars raising a ruckus around town on November 7, 2025. Advertisement With respect to stage 5, Marvel additionally reported following year's delivery record at the occasion. Stage 5 of the MCU will start off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023. With respect to the Disney Plus shows, Emilia Clarke's Secret Invasion shows up in spring 2023 while Echo and Loki Season 2 will deliver in Summer 2022. Among the MCU film discharges, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023 followed by The Marvels which will show up on July 28, 2023. The delivery plan likewise incorporates the Ironheart show which shows up on web-based feature in fall 2023, Blade is scheduled for a November 3, 2023 delivery, while Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness: Coven of Chaos will show up on Disney Plus in winter 2023 or 2024. Anthony Mackie's Captain America: New World Order has been reported for a May 3, 2024 delivery. Adrenaline junkie: Born Again will hit Disney Plus in spring 2024 and Thunderbolts will finish up Phase 5 when it lands in performance centers on July 26, 2024.