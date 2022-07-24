Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Marvel announces the release dates for Captain America 4, Ant-Man 3
Marvel announces the release dates for Captain America 4, Ant-Man 3

Marvel announces the release dates for Captain America 4, Ant-Man 3

Articles
Advertisement
Marvel announces the release dates for Captain America 4, Ant-Man 3

Marvel announces the release dates for Captain America 4, Ant-Man 3

Advertisement
  • Marvel announced their release schedule for phase 6 at Comic-Con.
  • Phase 6 will conclude with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in May 2025.
  • Marvel also announced next year’s release slate for phase 5.
Advertisement

Marvel declared its delivery dates for impending activities including Ant-Man 3, Captain America 4 and furthermore new movies that will show up in its stage 6.

The Comic-Con 2022 comprised of a few significant declarations from Marvel as the delivery plan for the studio’s stage 5 was revealed.

Additionally, new movies were prodded for stage 6 which included Fantastic 4 as well as two new Avengers motion pictures.

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige tended to the studio’s arrangements ahead and what fans will observer ahead from MCU.

During the Comic-Con show in Hall H, Marvel dropped a few significant declarations including that stage 6 will close with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty which will show up May 2, 2025, trailed by another Avengers film Avengers: Secret Wars raising a ruckus around town on November 7, 2025.

Advertisement

With respect to stage 5, Marvel additionally reported following year’s delivery record at the occasion.

Stage 5 of the MCU will start off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023.

With respect to the Disney Plus shows, Emilia Clarke’s Secret Invasion shows up in spring 2023 while Echo and Loki Season 2 will deliver in Summer 2022.

Among the MCU film discharges, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023 followed by The Marvels which will show up on July 28, 2023.

The delivery plan likewise incorporates the Ironheart show which shows up on web-based feature in fall 2023, Blade is scheduled for a November 3, 2023 delivery, while Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness: Coven of Chaos will show up on Disney Plus in winter 2023 or 2024.

Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: New World Order has been reported for a May 3, 2024 delivery. Adrenaline junkie: Born Again will hit Disney Plus in spring 2024 and Thunderbolts will finish up Phase 5 when it lands in performance centers on July 26, 2024.

Advertisement

Also Read

Christine McGuinness ‘blamed Paddy for playing’ with blonde TV celebrity
Christine McGuinness ‘blamed Paddy for playing’ with blonde TV celebrity

Christine McGuinness is said to have discovered secret Instagram messages of Paddy....

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story