Masaba Gupta to design BFF Sonam Kapoor’s Boho-themed baby shower

Sonam Kapoor is going through the best time of her life right now, because she and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, are about to become parents. In March of this year, the soon-to-be parents posted on social media about the good news. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor will throw a big baby shower for their daughter. The party will take place at her aunt Kavita Singh’s bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. This is the same place where Sonam and Anand got married last year.

Sonam’s BFF and fashion designer Masaba Gupta will plan the baby shower, a source said. Since childhood, they’ve been close. They’re Hollywood BFFs. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah, who are family, Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Natasha Dalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Masaba, Rani Mukherj

Meanwhile, the Neerja actress also had her baby shower in London and shared the pictures on her Instagram handle, she captioned it: “It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way.” Sonam and Anand are expecting their first child this fall.