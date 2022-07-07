Mashal Khan grooves with her make up artist

Mashal Khan was seen shaking a leg on the sets of her drama with her makeup artist Astel Bhatti

The video was uploaded on Instagram of the two dancing

People soon started reacting to the their dance steps and the way they felt about the video.

Mashal Khan is a newcomer to the industry who has impressed everyone with her roles and the variety of characters she has played, from Suno Chanda to Parizaad and now Saaya 2. The actress is also a fantastic dancer, and she can really move.

Mashal Khan was seen shaking a leg on the sets of her drama with her makeup artist Astel Bhatti after the shoot was cancelled due to heavy rains.

Here are the groovy steps of the duo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaago TV (@jaago.tv)

These are some reactions:

