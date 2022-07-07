Mashal Khan grooves with her make up artist

Pakistani actress Mashal Khan announces her Bollywood debut
Mashal Khan is going to mesmerise folks in Bollywood following a spectacular...
Mashal Khan is a newcomer to the industry who has impressed everyone with her roles and the variety of characters she has played, from Suno Chanda to Parizaad and now Saaya 2. The actress is also a fantastic dancer, and she can really move.
Mashal Khan was seen shaking a leg on the sets of her drama with her makeup artist Astel Bhatti after the shoot was cancelled due to heavy rains.
Here are the groovy steps of the duo:
People soon started reacting to the their dance steps and the way they felt about the video.
These are some reactions:
