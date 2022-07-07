Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mashal Khan grooves with her make up artist

Mashal Khan grooves with her make up artist

Articles
Advertisement
Mashal Khan grooves with her make up artist

Mashal Khan talks about how casting directors neglect young actors

Advertisement
  • Mashal Khan was seen shaking a leg on the sets of her drama with her makeup artist Astel Bhatti
  • The video was uploaded on Instagram of the two dancing
  • People soon started reacting to the their dance steps and the way they felt about the video.
Advertisement

 

Mashal Khan is a newcomer to the industry who has impressed everyone with her roles and the variety of characters she has played, from Suno Chanda to Parizaad and now Saaya 2. The actress is also a fantastic dancer, and she can really move.

Also Read

Pakistani actress Mashal Khan announces her Bollywood debut
Pakistani actress Mashal Khan announces her Bollywood debut

Mashal Khan is going to mesmerise folks in Bollywood following a spectacular...

 

Mashal Khan was seen shaking a leg on the sets of her drama with her makeup artist Astel Bhatti after the shoot was cancelled due to heavy rains.

Mashal Khan Gets Groovy With Her Makeup Artist Astel Bhatti-Video

Advertisement

Here are the groovy steps of the duo:

Also Read

Actress Mashal Khan shares adorable pictures on her Instagram
Actress Mashal Khan shares adorable pictures on her Instagram

Mashal Khan is a rising celebrity in Pakistan’s entertainment business. The gorgeous...

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jaago TV (@jaago.tv)

Advertisement

People soon started reacting to the their dance steps and the way they felt about the video.

 

Mashal Khan Gets Groovy With Her Makeup Artist Astel Bhatti-Video

Advertisement

These are some reactions:

Mashal Khan Gets Groovy With Her Makeup Artist Astel Bhatti-Video

Mashal Khan Gets Groovy With Her Makeup Artist Astel Bhatti-Video

Mashal Khan Gets Groovy With Her Makeup Artist Astel Bhatti-Video

Advertisement

Mashal Khan Gets Groovy With Her Makeup Artist Astel Bhatti-Video

Mashal Khan Gets Groovy With Her Makeup Artist Astel Bhatti-Video

Advertisement

Mashal Khan Gets Groovy With Her Makeup Artist Astel Bhatti-Video

Mashal Khan Gets Groovy With Her Makeup Artist Astel Bhatti-Video

Mashal Khan Gets Groovy With Her Makeup Artist Astel Bhatti-Video

Mashal Khan Gets Groovy With Her Makeup Artist Astel Bhatti-Video

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story