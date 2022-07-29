Mashal Khan’s mesmerising performances and groovy dance moves have earned her a massive fan following on social media.

Khan and her co-star Hammad Shoaib stunned their fans with their dance moves in a recently shared video.

Mashal Khan received thousands of views from the Instagram video

Advertisement

Mashal Khan’s mesmerising and charming performances and groovy dance moves have earned her a massive fan following on social media.

Khan and her co-star Hammad Shoaib stunned their fans with their dance moves in a recently shared video.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hammad Shoaib (@hammadshoaib1) Advertisement

Mashal Khan received thousands of views from the Instagram video. Fans remarked on how effortlessly Khan performed the dance steps. Mashal is best known for her role as ‘Kinza’ in Suno Chanda, for which she received critical acclaim and even starred in the sequel.

Fans can’t wait to see the real-life couple. Khan and Shoaib keep their fans entertained by creating perfectly synchronised dance videos that keep the audience hooked.

Mashal and Hammad took to Instagram to share the groovy video with their massive fan base.

Advertisement

Also Read Mashal Khan & Astel Bhatti Recent Fun Video Mashal is a Pakistani actress who is becoming more popular quickly. Her...