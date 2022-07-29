Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Mashal Khan uploads a new dance video with her Co star Hammad Shaoib
Mashal Khan uploads a new dance video with her Co star Hammad Shaoib

Mashal Khan uploads a new dance video with her Co star Hammad Shaoib

Articles
Advertisement
Mashal Khan uploads a new dance video with her Co star Hammad Shaoib

Mashal Khan uploads a new dance video

Advertisement
  • Mashal Khan’s mesmerising  performances and groovy dance moves have earned her a massive fan following on social media.
  • Khan and her co-star Hammad Shoaib stunned their fans with their dance moves in a recently shared video.
  • Mashal Khan received thousands of views from the Instagram video
Advertisement

 

Mashal Khan’s mesmerising and charming performances and groovy dance moves have earned her a massive fan following on social media.

Khan and her co-star Hammad Shoaib stunned their fans with their dance moves in a recently shared video.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hammad Shoaib (@hammadshoaib1)

Advertisement

Mashal Khan received thousands of views from the Instagram video. Fans remarked on how effortlessly Khan performed the dance steps. Mashal is best known for her role as ‘Kinza’ in Suno Chanda, for which she received critical acclaim and even starred in the sequel.

Fans can’t wait to see the real-life couple. Khan and Shoaib keep their fans entertained by creating perfectly synchronised dance videos that keep the audience hooked.

Mashal  and Hammad  took to Instagram to share the groovy video with their massive fan base.

Advertisement

Also Read

Mashal Khan & Astel Bhatti Recent Fun Video
Mashal Khan & Astel Bhatti Recent Fun Video

Mashal is a Pakistani actress who is becoming more popular quickly. Her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Phil for NY Phil
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Phil for NY Phil
Scott Alexander passes unexpectedly at age of 52
Scott Alexander passes unexpectedly at age of 52
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Madelyn Cline claims she is 'Happily Taken' following Chase Stokes split
Madelyn Cline claims she is 'Happily Taken' following Chase Stokes split
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have a sweet wish for Sidharth & Kiara
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have a sweet wish for Sidharth & Kiara
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story