Articles
Mathira's latest video goes viral

  • Mathira made an awkward statement at Ahsan Khan’s show.
  • She is renowned for her outspoken and direct demeanor.
  • 30-year-old has established a reputation as an entertainer.
Mathira, a model and actress, is renowned for her outspoken and direct demeanor. Because of her contentious remarks, she has frequently come under fire.

She explained why she doesn’t use a gym in an old interview with Ahsan Khan for his show Time Out with Ahsan Khan, which made the host and another guest feel a little awkward.

Pakistani-Zimbabwean model, dancer, television hostess, singer, and actress Mathira Mohammad. The 29-year-old TV host is descended from a former politician from Zimbabwe. She co-hosts the Bol Network program Insta Show with Mathira at the moment.

One of Pakistan’s most divisive and outspoken showbiz figures is Mathira. Through her appearances in numerous TV shows and music videos, the 30-year-old has established a reputation as an entertainer. Love her or loathe her, the Naagin star isn’t scared to express her opinions or worry about online trolls abusing her.

She explained why she doesn’t go to the gym in an old interview with Ahsan Khan that has recently been making the rounds online. Asked by the host, she responded,

“I don’t go to a gym because I don’t want to lose the fats from certain parts of my body.”

Even the host was astonished and uncomfortable by VJ’s remark.

The Blind Love actor has amassed a sizable following over the years and has never failed to keep viewers entertained. The Pakistani beauty, who has long been admired for being outgoing and lively, frequently delighted the audience with her responses.

