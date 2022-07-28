Mathira’s red pout video goes viral

The bold and beautiful Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has wooed the audience in every role she has taken, whether it is modeling or hosting.

In a recent viral video, the fearless and stunning Mathira showed off her ultra-glam ensemble and left her devoted fan base speechless.

Whether modelling or presenting, Mathira has charmed audiences with each persona, yet she is constantly the subject of public scrutiny due to her profusion of scandals, daring appearance, brazen demeanour, and clever humour.

Turning to her Instagram account, she shared a number of stunning photos, all of which were attacked by the moral brigade in the form of hateful comments. Others praised her glossy appearance.

Her fans are praising the photos, and there are many positive words about the host in the comments section as well. Her Instagram photographs attract tens of thousands of likes and praises from her 1.8 million followers.

Advertisement

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

Also Read Mathira made an awkward statement at Ahsan Khan’s show Mathira made an awkward statement at Ahsan Khan’s show. She is renowned...