Mawra Hocane tests negative for Covid-19

Edition: English
Edition: English

  • Mawra Hocane tested negative for Covid-19.
  • She announced the news along with her adorable pictures.
  • She received love and prayers from her fans.
Mawra Hocane is back with a bang on her Instagram as the actress tested negative for Covid-19 and stunned her fans once again with her sparkling looks. Mawra is always ahead of trends and sure knows how to pull off trendy looks.

Turning to Instagram, the Sabaat actress posted her pictures as she is giving perfect Friday vibes to her fans. We can’t take our eyes off her as she is donning a white sharara outfit with a shocking pink koti and traditional pair of khusas.

In the caption, she wrote, “a very very negative Jumma Mubarak #covidnegative.”

“Life is filled with more plants & more oxygen while I still recover from the post covid lungs infection & lethargy, however I am so soooo grateful to all of uuuu for the prayers, especially my wonderful friends & family & my payarayyy amma daddy, a hard one for everyone,” she added.

She further wrote, “A longgggg two week break I didn’t know I needed, now time to get back to workkkk InshaAllah.”

Have a look:

Earlier, the Ahista Ahista actress shared the news that she had tested positive for Covid-19. In an Instagram post she  wrote, “covid +ve , the only kind of positive I am not a fan of yet truly grateful to be home, to be comfortable, to be recovering, to be looked after.”

She added, “Thankyou all who’ve been sending prayers , InshaAllah I shall be back on my feet & back to work.”

Also Read

Mawra Hocane Receives Get Well Soon Gifts From Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane Receives Get Well Soon Gifts From Ameer Gilani

Both Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani were in the drama serial "Sabaat"...

