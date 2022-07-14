Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maya Ali enjoys windy weather wearing neon yellow hoodie in UK

Maya Ali enjoys windy weather wearing neon yellow hoodie in UK

Articles
Advertisement
Maya Ali enjoys windy weather wearing neon yellow hoodie in UK

Maya Ali enjoys windy weather wearing neon yellow hoodie in UK

Advertisement
  • Maya Ali wowed fans with her cool look.
  • The actress posted alluring pics of herself on Instagram.
  • She left the fans startled with her charm.
Advertisement

Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion sense. She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.

The Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans startled with her charm.

The Teefa in Trouble star shared some captivating snaps of herself on Instagram while enjoying the beautiful weather of the UK. She is seen donning a neon yellow hoodie paired with ripped jeans.

She can be seen sporting a cute handbag cross-hung on her shoulder and looking drop-dead gorgeous. The actress rounded off her look with sneakers and her hair styled in an open sleek with less makeup. Her beauty leaves admirers gushing over her beauty.

Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

She made sure she set a thousand hearts a flutter with her killer looks and daring outfit choice.

Maya is one of the most well-known actresses in the showbiz industry with a huge fan following. Her various on-screen looks consistently astound the audience. She has acted in a number of Pakistani dramas and films.

Advertisement

Also Read

Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani To Star In A New Film Aasman Bolay Ga
Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani To Star In A New Film Aasman Bolay Ga

Shoaib Mansoor, Pakistan's celebrated filmmaker, has announced his new project, Aasmaan Bolay...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite" Rom-Com of Aunt Julia Roberts'
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story