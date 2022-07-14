Maya Ali enjoys windy weather wearing neon yellow hoodie in UK

Maya Ali wowed fans with her cool look.

The actress posted alluring pics of herself on Instagram.

She left the fans startled with her charm.

Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion sense. She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.

The Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans startled with her charm.

The Teefa in Trouble star shared some captivating snaps of herself on Instagram while enjoying the beautiful weather of the UK. She is seen donning a neon yellow hoodie paired with ripped jeans.

She can be seen sporting a cute handbag cross-hung on her shoulder and looking drop-dead gorgeous. The actress rounded off her look with sneakers and her hair styled in an open sleek with less makeup. Her beauty leaves admirers gushing over her beauty.

Have a look:

She made sure she set a thousand hearts a flutter with her killer looks and daring outfit choice.

Maya is one of the most well-known actresses in the showbiz industry with a huge fan following. Her various on-screen looks consistently astound the audience. She has acted in a number of Pakistani dramas and films.

