Maya Ali flaunts her cuteness in sun-kissed snaps

Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion sense. She’s a famous actress known for her acting in dramas and films. She has wowed thousands of hearts and continues to make headlines with her styling choices and amazing acting skills.

The Teefa In Trouble actress has made some stunning fashion statements in terms of eastern fashion throughout the years and continues to do so.

Recently, the diva flaunted her cuteness and fashion savvy in her latest sun-kissed pictures.

Have a look:

In the pictures, the Maan Mayal actress donned a yellow sleeveless sweater under a white shirt paired with blue jeans and white sneakers. She enhanced her look with sunglasses and a handbag.

Her fans filled the comment section with lovely compliments.

The actress also owns her clothing brand, “MAYA Pret-a-Porter.”

Maya Ali’s career began as a VJ artist (video jockey), and she worked on several television channels. She made her acting debut in Dur-e-Shehwar, playing a minor role. The actress received a lot of praise after performing in Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara. Her other popular dramas include Mera Naam Yousuf  Hai, Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.

