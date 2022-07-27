Maya Ali looks elegant while She celebrates her birthday

Maya Ali is a style icon. She always inspires others with her fashion choices, and her style is to die for. This year, Maya’s family celebrated her pre birthday while she was on holiday in the UK. Otherwise, She would not have been gotten the chance to celebrate it with her family

Now Maya is celebrating her birthday today and she put her best foot forward in a black top and jeans with jewel encrusted heels. Her hair was styled perfectly and she made sure to look special on her special day. Here are some birthday pictures from the diva’s birthday:

