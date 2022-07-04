Advertisement
Maya Ali looks pretty in her latest pictures

Maya Ali looks pretty in her latest pictures

  • Maya Ali wowed fans with her breathtaking look.
  • The actress posted alluring pics of herself on Instagram.
  • She left the fans startled with her charm.
Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion sense. She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.

The Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot that left the fans startled with her charm.

The Teefa in Trouble star shared some captivated images of herself from a photoshoot on Instagram where she can be seen sporting a sleeveless white kurta paired with a black dupatta and looking drop-dead gorgeous. The actress rounded off her look with a black pair of Khusas, her hair styled in an open sleek with decent makeup. Her beauty leaves admirers gushing over her beauty.

Have a look:

She made sure she set a thousand hearts a flutter with her killer looks and daring outfit choice.

Maya is one of the most well-known actresses in the showbiz industry with a huge fan following. Her various on-screen looks consistently astound the audience. She has acted in a number of Pakistani dramas and films.

Also Read

Maya Ali Sets Pulses Racing in a Sleeveless Dress For Her Recent Photoshoot
Maya Ali Sets Pulses Racing in a Sleeveless Dress For Her Recent Photoshoot

Pakistan’s much-adored actress Maya Ali wowed fans with her breathtaking look as...

