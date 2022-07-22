Advertisement
Maya Ali sizzles in her latest photo shoot; watch video

  • Maya Ali’s breathtaking look left fans in awe.
  • Her latest sizzling look is circulating on social media.
  • She left the fans startled with her charm.
Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion sense. She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.

The Mann Mayal actress recently appeared in a photoshoot that left the fans startled with her charm.

The BTS video of her shoot is making the rounds on social media. The Teefa in Trouble star is seen donning denim jackets with denim pants and looking drop-dead gorgeous.

The actress rounded off her look with a white top, her hair styled in bouncy curles with decent makeup. Her beauty leaves admirers gushing over her beauty.

Have a look:

She made sure she set a thousand hearts a flutter with her killer looks and daring outfit choice.

Maya is one of the most well-known actresses in the showbiz industry with a huge fan following. Her various on-screen looks consistently astound the audience. She has acted in a number of Pakistani dramas and films.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
