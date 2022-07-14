Meera makes shocking accusations against Saba Qamar

Meera appeared on a talk show and stated that she has heard Saba Qamar frequently disparages her

She stated that From what I know, I don’t think Saba even wants to see me work from day one.

Responding to the Baaji actress, Saba Qamar was equally surprised by the comment.

Lollywood’s leading ladies are notorious for feuding, and this time it’s Meera and Saba Qamar taking over the internet.

Meera, a veteran actor, appeared on a recent talk show and stated that she has heard Saba Qamar frequently disparages her. The Baaji actress was asked if the Kamli actor is her best friend in the entertainment industry.

From what I know, I don’t think Saba even wants to see me work from day one. That I even get a project. There are many in management who claim that Saba often badmouths me and that she doesn’t like me. They also share that if there is ever an offer of being cast with me, she brushes it aside.”

“I have never heard Saba herself say anything against me. The people who tell me that she doesn’t like me are the same people she holds near and dear. Why would they lie?”

Responding to the Baaji actress, Saba Qamar was equally surprised by the comment.

In a recent question and answer session, a user asked the Cheekh star about the fiasco and this is how Saba responded. “Wait, what?!”

It’s worth noting that Meera previously appeared alongside Saba in the popular drama serial Main Sitara.

Saba Qamar has received widespread acclaim for her outstanding performances in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. Her current drama Fraud has also received praise.