Meera Talks About Getting Married to Salman Khan

  • Meera has worked in the industry for many years
  • Meera is known for her fiery interviews. Meera appeared in Season 3’s first episode of The Mazedaar Show on Eid ul Adha 2022
  •  She answered many interesting questions about marriage.
Meera is a stunning Pakistani television and film actress. Meera has worked in the industry for many years. Meera’s fans adore her for her outspoken and direct personality. Meera is the queen of hearts, and she knows how to stay in the news. Meera is known for her fiery interviews. Meera appeared in Season 3’s first episode of The Mazedaar Show on Eid ul Adha 2022, where she answered many interesting questions about marriage.

In the interesting segment of the show, Meera also responded to the audience’s questions, One fan asked, “Madam, you are beautiful and single, and in Bollywood, Salman Khan is also single, would you marry him, if he would propose you?”

Replying to this unusual question, Meera said, “Salman Khan is the biggest biggest superstar in the world, and off course, Yes!! I would marry him” Have a look at it.

Previously, she also talked about marrying and said, “I want to marry a Sadaat (on a serious note, he should be Syed), He must have love for Maula and he should be dignified. Here is what she said about her marriage.

 

 

