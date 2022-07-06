Megan Fox slams at US govt, Supreme Court after Chicago incident

Megan Fox pointed out the US government and the Supreme Court.

The actress expressed her regret at the failure of the government.

Highland Park march abruptly came to an end after bullets were fired.

Advertisement

Megan Fox pointed out the US government and the Supreme Court for failing to prevent mass shootings after gunmen killed six people in Chicago on Tuesday.

The actress expressed her regret at the failure of the government and the highest court to prevent dangerous weapons from falling into the hands of violent people on Instagram stories.

Celebrations on Monday in the US were disrupted by a shooting that left at least six people dead during an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb.

The most recent mass shooting occurred as the country looked for an occasion to commemorate its founding and the ties that continue to bind it.

As a few minutes, the Highland Park march abruptly came to an end after bullets were fired. Hundreds of parade attendees fled the scene, some of them were clearly injured, leaving behind blankets, chairs, and baby strollers. A person of interest was taken into custody by the authorities Monday night.

Earlier, On Machine Gun Kelly’s birthday, Megan sent him the greatest birthday message.

Advertisement

Fox paid tribute to her soon-to-be husband on Instagram on Saturday, hopping on his shoulder in a loving shot.

Also Read After a red carpet brawl, Meghan Fox gives MGK a ‘fussy’ birthday On Machine Gun Kelly's birthday, Megan Fox sent him the greatest birthday...