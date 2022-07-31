Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Meghan and Prince Harry are advised to “grow up,” in order to sit alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton
Meghan and Prince Harry are advised to “grow up,” in order to sit alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan and Prince Harry are advised to “grow up,” in order to sit alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan and Prince Harry are advised to “grow up,” in order to sit alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan and Prince Harry are advised to “grow up,” in order to sit alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should “grow up,” according to royal analyst Kinsey Schofield.
  • She also said that it is “very unlikely” the Sussexes will be invited to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton while they are in the US.
  • The Earthshot Prize prizes will be presented in Boston in December, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to the US to attend.
Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should “grow up,” according to royal analyst Kinsey Schofield, who also said that it is “very unlikely” the Sussexes will be invited to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton while they are in the US.

The Earthshot Prize prizes will be presented in Boston in December, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to the US to attend.

The royal expert stated, “I think it’s quite improbable that the Sussexes will be asked to see the Cambridges on their trip to Boston.

Also Read

Meghan Markle purchased domain names for her kids, before their birth
Meghan Markle purchased domain names for her kids, before their birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dealing with a new round of...

Ms. Schofield commented on the visit by stating that William and Catherine are “very concerned on the future of the monarchy” and “probably believe that Harry and Meghan have a lot of growing up to do before they will have a sit down.”

The Cambridges would also like to keep the Earthshot award in the spotlight, and any communication with the Sussexes runs the risk of media leaks that would detract from the cause.

Advertisement

The Cambridges would have a “full itinerary,” according to royal expert Neil Sean, who concurred with Ms. Schofield. He stated that meeting Harry and Meghan on their US visit would be “great,” but he insisted that it “will not be doable.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle is alleged to have “cut off the truth”
Meghan Markle is alleged to have “cut off the truth”

For attempting to stop Tom Bower from publishing and writing his explosive...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her gorgeous look in new pictures
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
Maryam Noor’s beautiful pictures with her husband
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story