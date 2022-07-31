Meghan and Prince Harry are advised to “grow up,” in order to sit alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should “grow up,” according to royal analyst Kinsey Schofield.

She also said that it is “very unlikely” the Sussexes will be invited to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton while they are in the US.

The Earthshot Prize prizes will be presented in Boston in December, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to the US to attend.

The royal expert stated, “I think it’s quite improbable that the Sussexes will be asked to see the Cambridges on their trip to Boston.

Ms. Schofield commented on the visit by stating that William and Catherine are “very concerned on the future of the monarchy” and “probably believe that Harry and Meghan have a lot of growing up to do before they will have a sit down.”

The Cambridges would also like to keep the Earthshot award in the spotlight, and any communication with the Sussexes runs the risk of media leaks that would detract from the cause.

The Cambridges would have a “full itinerary,” according to royal expert Neil Sean, who concurred with Ms. Schofield. He stated that meeting Harry and Meghan on their US visit would be “great,” but he insisted that it “will not be doable.”

