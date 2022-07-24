Meghan Markle and Harry’s wedding would “end in tears”; royal advisor

Lady Susan Hussey has been Queen’s lady-in-waiting since the 1960s.

She is Prince William’s godmother and is said to have visited Meghan at Nottingham Cottage.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage would “all end in tears” as per reports in another regal book. THE Queen’s long-term helper purportedly cautioned.

Tom Bower, imperial writer of new book ‘Retribution: Meghan, Harry and The War Between the Windsors, guaranteed Lady Susan Hussey offered the condemning remarks about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before they secured the bunch in a heavenly Windsor wedding.

Lady Susan, who has been the Queen’s woman in-holding up since the 1960s and is Prince William’s back up parent, is said to have given the admonition at a lunch with a gathering of theater chiefs, as per editorialist Richard Kay.

Composing for the Daily Mail, he cited Mr Bower’s book expressing one of the Queen’s woman in-holding up cautioned Prince Harry and Meghan’s marriage would “all end in tears”.

Mr Kay said: “Bower writes: ‘While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future. “That will all end in tears,” she is alleged to have warned. ‘Mark my words.’”

Woman Susan, Baroness Hussey of North Bradley, is said to have offered guidance and backing to help Meghan “subside into life inside” the Firm when she was inhabiting Nottingham Cottage.

Mr Kay added:

“She was said to have visited the duchess at Nottingham Cottage, the home she shared with Harry in the grounds of Kensington Palace, to offer help and advice, the book claims.

“In response, the American–born actress was said to be ‘insistent’ that she would not allow Buckingham Palace to shape her, dictate her thoughts or activities.”

Harry, and Meghan, a previous US entertainer, wedded in a rich Windsor function in May 2018, a wedding which was proclaimed at the time as implanting an impact of Hollywood style and advancement into the government, and making them one of the world’s greatest superstar couples.

Be that as it may, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who share child Archie Harrison and little girl Lilibet Diana, started an imperial emergency when they openly declared in January 2020 they wished to move away from regal obligations and invest more energy in the US from the public spotlight.

A later arrangement facilitated by the Queen implied they headed out in a different direction from April 2020.

