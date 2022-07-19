Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spotted in same black and white outfit 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy dining in New York after the speech
Prince Harry was seen leaving Tribeca hotspot Locanda Verde hand-in-hand with his...
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle twinning in the same summer look. During their most recent trip to New York City, Meghan and Prince Harry departed Locanda Verde, a restaurant in Lower Manhattan, hand in hand.
The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex wore her third costume of the day, a strapless jumpsuit in black by Gabriela Hearst with white fold-over trim and black heels. She completed her ensemble with her go-to pinky ring from Shiffon Co., a company that supports women’s empowerment, and little hoop earrings.
Meghan’s outfit looked similar to the opulent dress her sister-in-law Kate, 40, wore on the red carpet in May at the Top Gun: Maverick U.K. premiere in Leicester Square, London. The floor-length black Roland Mouret gown worn by the Duchess of Cambridge had a white off-the-shoulder neckline.
Other royal women also enjoy wearing this look. At a concert in Amsterdam in 2017, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands donned a very identical attire. The garment is actually a stylish jumpsuit by the same designer, despite the fact that it looks almost exactly like Kate’s dress.
Queen Maxima added an accessory to her outfit in the form of a black scarf wrapped around her arms.
