Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spotted in same black and white outfit 

The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex wore her third costume of the day, a strapless jumpsuit in black by Gabriela Hearst with white fold-over trim and black heels. She completed her ensemble with her go-to pinky ring from Shiffon Co., a company that supports women’s empowerment, and little hoop earrings.

Meghan’s outfit looked similar to the opulent dress her sister-in-law Kate, 40, wore on the red carpet in May at the Top Gun: Maverick U.K. premiere in Leicester Square, London. The floor-length black Roland Mouret gown worn by the Duchess of Cambridge had a white off-the-shoulder neckline.