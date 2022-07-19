Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spotted in same black and white outfit 
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spotted in same black and white outfit 

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spotted in same black and white outfit 

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spotted in same black and white outfit 

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spotted in same black and white outfit 

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have seen in the same outfit in NYC.
  • Duchess of Sussex wore Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit by the same designer as Kate Middleton.
    • Advertisement
  • She paired the outfit with a pinky ring from Shiffon Co., hoop earrings and black heels.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle twinning in the same summer look. During their most recent trip to New York City, Meghan and Prince Harry departed Locanda Verde, a restaurant in Lower Manhattan, hand in hand.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex wore her third costume of the day, a strapless jumpsuit in black by Gabriela Hearst with white fold-over trim and black heels. She completed her ensemble with her go-to pinky ring from Shiffon Co., a company that supports women’s empowerment, and little hoop earrings.

Meghan’s outfit looked similar to the opulent dress her sister-in-law Kate, 40, wore on the red carpet in May at the Top Gun: Maverick U.K. premiere in Leicester Square, London. The floor-length black Roland Mouret gown worn by the Duchess of Cambridge had a white off-the-shoulder neckline.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Camila Mendes spent years battling an eating disorder
Camila Mendes spent years battling an eating disorder
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, and more join the adaptation Ava DuVernay caste
Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, and more join the adaptation Ava DuVernay caste
Zara Noor and Danyal Zafar stars together in upcoming project
Zara Noor and Danyal Zafar stars together in upcoming project
Avatar: The Way of Water becomes the fifth-highest rank at the box office
Avatar: The Way of Water becomes the fifth-highest rank at the box office
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story