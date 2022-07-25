Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in security breach as 2 intruders target Montecito mansion in 12 days

The Sun has learned that in just 12 days, COPS received two calls about possible intruders at Harry and Meghan’s California house.

Archie, who is three, and Lilibet, who is one year old, were reportedly at their Montecito home when the alarms went off.

According to Santa Barbara Police records, on the couple’s wedding anniversary, May 19, at 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser allegation and rushed to the $11 million property.

On May 31 at 3:21 PM, just hours before Harry and Meghan boarded a private plane to return to Britain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, they responded to a second intruder alert.

The security concerns in California came as Harry, 37, was granted permission to sue the Home Office, alleging that since his taxpayer-funded bodyguards were fired, he no longer feels safe in the UK.

As their home in the UK, the couple has extended their lease on Frogmore Cottage.

Due to its location on the Queen’s Windsor estate, it is constantly under the protection of armed police.

They have employed Michael Jackson’s former security director Alberto Alvarez and former bodyguard Christopher Sanchez while they are in the US.

According to police records, their US house has received six security alert calls over the last 14 months.

The three categories for the two calls in May were “trespasser,” “property crimes,” and “suspicious conditions.”

When the couple’s security staff asked for “proof of a trespasser, who left,” police arrived the second time.

Harry’s biographer and royal authority Angela Levin suggested that rather than complaining about his security in Britain, he focus more on the security in California.

“Surely he should be prioritising the safety of his family in the US after two intruder alerts in the span of 12 days.

Four more calls to the police were made in the previous 14 months.

Officers responded to a complaint at 2.52am on April 9, 2021, but were later told that “no assistance was needed.”

This year, at 1.43 am on January 1st, the alarm was “mistakenly tripped,” and a squad car was dispatched.

It is unknown if the Sussexes celebrated at home.

On April 8 at 10.41 a.m., police were then called, however they chose not to respond because the call “belonged to other agency.”

Then on June 8 at 1.17 pm there was a “miscellaneous dispatch,” but once more no police showed up.

The occurrences at the Sussexes’ house are not the first.

A man is accused of trespassing on Christmas Eve 2020 and returning on Boxing Day before being detained.

In September of last year, Prince Harry filed a lawsuit asking for a judicial review after having his UK security removed.