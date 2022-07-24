Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry try to keep world’s attention on them to earn money?
  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex may ‘carry on going’ with public stunts.
  • Royal expert claims they know their ‘time in limelight is limited’.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan may want to maintain interest in order to obtain the funding “they need to live the way they want to”.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may ‘carry on going’ with public stunts as they ‘know time in limelight is limited’, a royal expert has claimed.

Before the focus is turned away from them, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can want to maintain the world’s attention on them, whether it is positive or negative.

Jonathan Sacerdoti, a royal analyst, stated the couple may attempt to maintain public interest in order to obtain the funding “they need to live the way they want to,” despite their claims that they wished to establish themselves as private individuals.

Additionally, he implied that Harry and Meghan are aware that the next generation of Royal Family members, including as their niece Charlotte, nephews George and Louis, and the offspring of Prince William and Kate Middleton, may eventually overshadow them and their endeavours.

Despite resigning from their royal duties to become regular citizens in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to be a hot topic of conversation across the world.

 

