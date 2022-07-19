Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship “soured” after engagement

The couple sat down for their first official sit-in right after their engagement in 2017.

Meghan was asked whether her family had “worried at all about the scale of what you’re getting into?”.

She said she did not have any understanding of just what it would be like.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break with the royal family started as soon as their commitment interview.

The couple plunked down for their most memorable authority demonstration just after their commitment to 2017.

Talking on Channel 5, Ashley Pearson said: “The engagement interview was when things really started to sour.”

Meghan was asked during an interview whether her family had “worried at all about the scale of what you’re getting into?”

Meghan replied: “Well, I’m sure at the onset, both of my parents and my close friends were concerned.”

“I did not have any understanding of just what it would be like.”

She added: “I’m from the States, you don’t grow up with the same understanding of the Royal Family and so while I now understand very clearly, there’s a global interest there.

“I didn’t know much about him [Harry], and so the only thing that I had asked her [mutual friend who set them up on a blind date] when she said that she wanted to set us up, was, I had one question. I said: ‘Well is he nice?’”

Harry said later in an interview;

“[I] tried to warn you [Meghan] as much as possible but I think both of us were totally surprised by the reaction after the first five, six months (which) we had to ourselves, with what actually happened from then.

“I think you can have as many conversations as you want and try and prepare as much as possible. But we were totally unprepared for what happened after that.”

“I still have to have some pretty frank conversations with her to say, you know: ‘What you’re letting yourself in for … it’s a big deal and it’s not … easy for anybody’.”

Later, Meghan Markle and Harry resigned from the royal family and met with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to talk about the Firm’s demands.

