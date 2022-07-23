Advertisement
Edition: English
Meghan Markle believed ‘monarchy to be like Hollywood’

Articles
Meghan Markle believed ‘monarchy to be like Hollywood’.

  • Meghan Markle believed that the monarchy was just like Hollywood, where stars were everything.
  • ‘She fulfilled her goal of getting married to Prince Harry.’
  • Meghan didn’t grasp hierarchy because there is just one rank in the monarchy, according to biographer Tom Bower.
Meghan Markle allegedly misunderstood the ‘hierarchy’ of royals and that the queen is at the top.

The British biographer Tom Bower claimed that Meghan always craved stardom during his interview with Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins on a television program.

He continued by saying that the Suit’s alum erred since she did not comprehend the family’s structure.

“She didn’t realize that she couldn’t be the best. She didn’t grasp hierarchy because there is just one rank in the monarchy,” according to Bower.

“Meghan Markle believed that the monarchy was just like Hollywood, where stars were everything. She didn’t like the idea of working hard for little reward.”

“She told her father when she was little, ‘I want to be famous’,” continued Bower. “I want to stroll on the carpet. She fulfilled her goal of getting married to Harry.”

