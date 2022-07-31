Meghan Markle biographer promises ‘exclusive revelations’ in book

Omid Scobie co-wrote Finding Freedom, which made stunning assertions.

The forthcoming book on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would contain more “exclusive insights” in a “new chapter of royal life.”According to the couple’s biographer.

Omid Scobie co-wrote Finding Freedom, which made stunning assertions in both its first edition in 2020 and an updated one released last year.

According to the 400-page book, the Queen was happy Meghan did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral, and Prince William was enraged by the infamous Oprah interview in which the pair claimed prejudice pushed them away from the Royal Family.

Scobie’s untitled sequel is due out next year, and it is expected to contradict charges made in Tom Bower’s explosive rival book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.

Revenge was written with Meghan’s estranged father Thomas’s assistance and repeats a litany of primarily already reported charges, including that the Duchess once made Kate Middleton cry.

Scobie, a former celebrity writer living in London, spoke to friends of the Duke and Duchess for Finding Freedom, which also included insights about luxury vacations and Markle’s love of sweets.

It is unclear whether he will be given the same level of access for his second book, but it will focus on “a fresh chapter of the royal saga and offer unique insight, deep access, and exclusive insights.”

It comes as Prince Harry prepares to print his own “first-hand and fully true” ghostwritten memoir later this year, while Meghan’s half-sister Samantha has launched an Instagram account with the moniker ‘truthwins.’

This week, it was rumoured that Harry’s book, which will rebut claims made in Revenge, could be out by Christmas.